TOPEKA (KSNT) – Burger King locations in Kansas and Nebraska are set to be reinvigorated after a new acquisition.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Burger King announced 11 locations in Kansas and five in Nebraska are going to be under a new franchise owner, Kansas King, Inc., and they are committed to modernizing restaurants in the area.

The group will oversee locations in Topeka, Salina, Manhattan, Junction City and Pittsburg. In Nebraska, the group will oversee locations in Lincoln and Beatrice.

“Having spent my entire career working for Burger King, I have a deep love and knowledge of the brand and the Team Members that are a part of making each location a success, many of whom I will continue working alongside,” Kansas King Inc. Owner and Operator Kim Beyer said. “Most of these locations we’re acquiring are in the local communities I’ve grown up in and are restaurants that I’ve managed previously, so I’m excited to serve and continue making memories with the Guests in these areas for years to come.”

The restaurants will have digital upgrades, new order kiosks and certain locations will be renovated. Kansas King, Inc. will be hiring new managers and team members at certain locations and keeping existing team members.

“Coming from the vendor side and having worked with the Burger King brand previously, I’m thrilled to be joining forces with an expert in the industry like Kim and know that together, we’ll bring these communities a truly one-of-a-kind experience the moment they visit our restaurants,” Strategic Partner and Investor Alex Gouzoun said.

To stay up to date on the latest local news, click here to download the KSNT News app for IOS or Android.