MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Downed power lines will cause a road closure Wednesday night on Highway 24 near Manhattan according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The work to remove the fallen power lines will impact both the eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 24 between Lake Elbo Rd. and Hopkins Creek Rd. according to kandrive.org. Crews are currently being assembled to make the repairs. Motorists are advised to find a different route.

The power lines were knocked down in a highway accident according to the KDOT. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. while crews work to replace the downed lines.