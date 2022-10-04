A recall impacting cheese products across the country is now hitting its second supermarket chain in Kansas.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nationwide recall for nearly 100 cheese products is impacting grocery stores across the sunflower state.

On Oct. 3 Old Europe Cheese, Inc out of Benton Harbor, Michigan put out a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Hy-Vee put out a warning on Oct. 3 it was recalling eight products from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. out of an abundance of caution. These products include the following:

02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)

02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board

02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board

02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)

75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket

75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket

Sheila Regehr, Corporate Affairs Manager at Dillons, confirmed that the recall also impacts Dillons stores in Kansas. Recalled Dillons products include the following:

33421-02231 Reny Picot Brie Wedge DBL

33421-02232 RYPC W Herb DO

33421-02233 RYPC BRIE Pepper DO

33421-02275 RYPC BRIE Round Plain

33421-02286 RYPC BRIE Cheese

33421-02430 RYPC 60% BRIE DBL CRM CUT

33421-02490 RYPC Camembert TRAD DBL

41573-01359 Cheese Quartet

41573-08449 Cheese and Fruit Board

133421-02786 Reny Picot Triple CRM BRIE

41573-06424 Holiday Cheese Board – LG

41573-06425 Holiday Cheese Board – SM

Consumers who have purchased any of these products are encouraged to call Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003 ext. 325 Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To see the full list of recalled products as posted by the FDA, click here.