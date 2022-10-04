TOPEKA (KSNT) – A nationwide recall for nearly 100 cheese products is impacting grocery stores across the sunflower state.
On Oct. 3 Old Europe Cheese, Inc out of Benton Harbor, Michigan put out a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
Hy-Vee put out a warning on Oct. 3 it was recalling eight products from Old Europe Cheese, Inc. out of an abundance of caution. These products include the following:
- 02-47309-00000 Cranberry Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- 02-47310-00000 Apricot Brie Torte (Brie Hostess)
- 02-47260-00000 Triple Crème Brie, Montamore Cheddar, and Aged Gouda Cheese Board
- 02-45920-00000 Sparkling Fruit and Cheese Board
- 02-46794-00000 La Bonne Vie Domestic Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
- 02-46795-00000 La Bonne Vie French Double Crème Brie (cut & wrapped)
- 75450-12681 Bon Appetite Gift Basket
- 75450-12588 Deluxe Delights Gift Basket
Sheila Regehr, Corporate Affairs Manager at Dillons, confirmed that the recall also impacts Dillons stores in Kansas. Recalled Dillons products include the following:
- 33421-02231 Reny Picot Brie Wedge DBL
- 33421-02232 RYPC W Herb DO
- 33421-02233 RYPC BRIE Pepper DO
- 33421-02275 RYPC BRIE Round Plain
- 33421-02286 RYPC BRIE Cheese
- 33421-02430 RYPC 60% BRIE DBL CRM CUT
- 33421-02490 RYPC Camembert TRAD DBL
- 41573-01359 Cheese Quartet
- 41573-08449 Cheese and Fruit Board
- 133421-02786 Reny Picot Triple CRM BRIE
- 41573-06424 Holiday Cheese Board – LG
- 41573-06425 Holiday Cheese Board – SM
Consumers who have purchased any of these products are encouraged to call Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003 ext. 325 Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To see the full list of recalled products as posted by the FDA, click here.