WASHINGTON CO. (KSNT) – A recent graduate is celebrating more than her diploma: she’s celebrating her third published book.

Kady Toole, who graduated from Washington County High School this spring, is about to celebrate the release of her third published book, “Izzy the Corgi Meets the Aliens”. What started as a class project has turned into a booming business.

Toole tells KSNT 27 News it’s been difficult to manage school and self-publishing over the years. She has sold over 2,500 copies of her first two books, “Izzy the Cowgirl Corgi” and “Izzy the Super Corgi”.

Toole received the published copies of “Izzy the Corgi Meets the Aliens” recently, and plans to share them with her community.

Toole says its been a fun challenge creating these books. She’s grateful for the support her community has shown her and for those who helped her grow her business without knowing it.

“A lot of people know me from the book stuff or if I’m out walking Izzy they all know Izzy because she’s so popular,” Toole said. “It’s really been a huge help selling this book and promoting it, just because they do a lot of the promoting for me too.”

Toole and Izzy will be hosting a book release and signing party for her newest book June 15 at R Boutique in Washington County from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Here, people can buy the book, enter drawings and get their photo taken with Izzy the corgi.