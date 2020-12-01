Kansas Children’s Discovery Center adds online toddler videos to plethora of pandemic activities

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Running out of ideas for children stuck at home during the pandemic?

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center wants toddlers to know they haven’t forgotten about them and even have a project that involves a safe pandemic finger painting project.

“We’ve realized there’s a lot of online content for school age children, but toddlers are getting left behind a bit,” Laura Burton, Director of Marketing and Development Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, told KSNT.

That’s why the Discovery Center has launched a Discovery at home series.

For parents toddler time videos will post every Monday and Wednesday until the end of the year.

Like other Discovery at Home Videos, all of these have activities you can do at home with supplies you likely already have.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1S980Q3tgM5kfwCVrXVXMkv3mpvVlZ6I8/view?usp=sharing

The recipe to paint is super simple! Mix and stir together two cups of cornstarch and one cup of cold water. Add four and a half cups of boiling water and food coloring.

While indoor activities are still closed the museum is still maintain four and half acres of outdoor activities.

“Just because it’s cold doesn’t mean it’s not an opportunity to have some serious fun,” Burton said.