Kansas Children’s Discovery Center gets spooky with science

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is showing how science can get a little spooky, just in time for Halloween.

Laura Burton, Director of Marketing and Development, was on the KSNT News morning show to demonstrate a kid-friendly activity that can be done at home.

To make static-powered flying ghosts, you’ll need:

A balloon

Tissue paper

Tape

This activity is a preview for Spooky Science at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center Oct. 24, 25, 26 and 31. Family-friendly costumes are welcome.