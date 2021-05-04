Kansas Children’s Discovery Center gives out science kits

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is giving away superhero science kits to help make learning at home much easier.

The kits are made to inspire kids about careers in science. The Discovery Center has been using these kits during the pandemic to make the learning process easier for children and their parents.

On Tuesday, the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka got to take 250 kits to pass out to the children within the program.

“Literally every part of the kit is usable and puts those kids’ minds to use on how science works and so really kind of an all-immersive experience,” said Jennifer LeClair with the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka.

These kits will be available to purchase online starting Wednesday, May 5.