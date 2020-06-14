Kansas Children’s Discovery Center helping students prep for kindergarten

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local non-profit is making sure kids in the community are ready for kindergarten.

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is having their free ‘Discovery Kindergarten’ program. This year, they’re holding it on zoom and over the phone because of coronavirus.

The center’s director of marketing, Laura Burton, said parents can ask questions and students can get a feel for what they can expect in the fall when they start.

“Some of the teachers will start with a circle time and a rhyme, Some start with a story, some start with a movement activity. They wants kids to understand what it feels like when they are going to walk into a classroom and some of the things they are going to be doing,” Burton said.

Past sessions have also included a scavenger hunt and movement activities led by someone from the Kansas Ballet.

The last two zoom and over the phone sessions will be on June 20 and June 27. One will be in English and the other will be in Spanish.

For information on how to sign up, click here.