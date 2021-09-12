Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, Lexington Park celebrates national grandparents day

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center teamed up with Lexington Park, a Topeka Independent Living Center, to recognize National Grandparents Day.

Grandparents got half off of admission prices, but they also got a chance to create special memories with their grandkids. Activities ranged from arts and crafts to card decorating and more.

Additionally, the Kansas Discovery Center is finally returning to normal after a year filled with challenges due to the pandemic.

“We’ve been able to re-open stronger and we’re able to have great events like this welcoming people back into the museum,” Laura Burton, Director of Marketing and Development for the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, said. “There’s life here again, there’s laughter, there’s kids running and jumping and playing with towers crashing and that’s how it should be.”

The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is opening new exhibits in the near future. To learn more about what’s in store, click here.