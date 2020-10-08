Kansas Children’s Discovery Center offers childcare service to Stormont Vail Staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is offering their indoor space to the kids of Stormont Vail staff starting today.

Since the Discovery Center isn’t able to accommodate for the public, they decided to make use of the indoor facility by allowing healthcare workers’ kids to stay there while their parents work.

“Anything that we can do to alleviate the stress for our working parents and those team members at Stormont Vail–If this is one option that we can provide to help alleviate this stress during COVID-19, we’re pleased to be able to offer that and come up with a solution” says Darlene Stone with Stormont Vail.

When the Discovery center was approached by this opportunity, they were excited to help those who are working the front lines during this pandemic.

“I think you know, knowing that your child is going some place safe, some place designed for children, an opportunity for them to be cared for in a really exciting/engaging environment has to be really a relief for those staff members” says Kansas Children’s Discovery Center President and CEO Dene Mosier.

Staff members at Stormont Vail will be supervising the facility on their own. The outdoor space of the discovery center will continue to offer morning and afternoon sessions to the general public.