Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to fully open Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After closing in March 2020, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is opening its doors once again on Wednesday.
KCDC opened its outdoor area a few months later in July.
Now, the discovery center said it’s reopening with new hours and experiences. Three new indoor exhibits will be debuted: Illumination Station, Ramp Racing and Top City Build.
Play sessions have to be reserved online. Advanced tickets and masks are required.
The new hours for sessions are as follows:
- Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
- 9 a.m. to noon
- 1-4 p.m.
- Thursdays
- 9 a.m. to noon
- 1-4 p.m.
- 5-8 p.m.
- Sundays
- 1-4 p.m.
For more information about the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and for ticket information, click here.