Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to fully open Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After closing in March 2020, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is opening its doors once again on Wednesday.

KCDC opened its outdoor area a few months later in July.

Now, the discovery center said it’s reopening with new hours and experiences. Three new indoor exhibits will be debuted: Illumination Station, Ramp Racing and Top City Build.

Play sessions have to be reserved online. Advanced tickets and masks are required.

The new hours for sessions are as follows:

Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon 1-4 p.m.

Thursdays 9 a.m. to noon 1-4 p.m. 5-8 p.m.

Sundays 1-4 p.m.



For more information about the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and for ticket information, click here.