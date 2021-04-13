Kansas Children’s Discovery Center to fully open Wednesday

Kansas Children’s Discovery Center (Keith Horinek – KSNT)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After closing in March 2020, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is opening its doors once again on Wednesday.

KCDC opened its outdoor area a few months later in July.

Now, the discovery center said it’s reopening with new hours and experiences. Three new indoor exhibits will be debuted: Illumination Station, Ramp Racing and Top City Build.

Play sessions have to be reserved online. Advanced tickets and masks are required.

The new hours for sessions are as follows:

  • Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays
    • 9 a.m. to noon
    • 1-4 p.m.
  • Thursdays
    • 9 a.m. to noon
    • 1-4 p.m.
    • 5-8 p.m.
  • Sundays
    • 1-4 p.m.

For more information about the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center and for ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

