Kansas church allowed to hold services without limits on how many can gather

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City is one of two Kansas church’s suing Governor Kelly because of her decision to limit church gatherings to 10 people.

On Saturday night, a federal judge in Wichita ruled in their favor, which allows them to temporarily have service without limits on how many people can gather.

Governor Kelly responded to the ruling saying, “This is not about religion. This is about a public health crisis.”

But the church’s lawyer, Tyson Langhofer, disagrees.

He says Kelly’s order imposes on their first amendment right to freedom of religion.

“Kansas state policy singles out churches for special punishment while allowing others to have greater freedom,” Langhofer said. “That’s both illogical and unconstitutional. The governor can’t treat religious groups worse than everybody else.”

He says the governor’s order applies a different standard to places that are listed as exempt from the 10 person limit, like manufacturing plants and office buildings.

But the governor says in a statement, “My executive order is about saving Kansans’ lives and slowing the spread of the virus to keep our neighbors, our families, and our loved ones safe.”

Scott Printz went to the church’s Sunday morning service because it was the only church open.

He says he did feel safe with the precautions they had in place.

“They had hand sanitizer there, the people sat at very large distances in the pews separated from one another,” Printz said. “There were some people wearing masks.”

The judge’s decision to let the two churches hold services stays in effect until May 2 and only applies to the two churches who have sued against the order.

The next hearing is set for this Thursday.