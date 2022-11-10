WASHINGTON, D.C. — A judge sentenced a Gardner man for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan Ashlock will spend 70 days in jail and pay a $500 fine.

He faced a maximum sentence of one year in prison, and a $100,000 fine after pleading guilty to one count of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds in September.

As part of the plea deal, a judge dropped nine-counts against Asklock.

Prosecutors linked Ashlock to the Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys.

Ashlock was indicted by a federal grand jury last year along with three other Kansas City-area Proud Boys — William Chrestman and Christopher Charles Kuehne, both of Olathe; and Louis Colon, of Blue Springs.