Kansas City Chief wine bottle features Superbowl Championship Ring

A bottle of Kansas City Chiefs Champions Ring Etched Wine will put you back $59.95.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – If you weren’t on the list to get a Kansas City Superbowl Championship ring, don’t worry.

Mano’s Wine and the Kansas City Chiefs partnered to give fans a chance to purchase their own ring. This one, however, is an artistic rendering of the Super Bowl LIV ring.

“The ring tells the story of the Chiefs’ journey to the Super Bowl and the years leading

up to it. It’s an incredible story and we are thrilled to offer Chiefs fans a keepsake that

encapsulates that story”, owner Kyle Rensenhouse said in a press release.

According to Jostens, the company that made the rings, each ring contains 60 diamonds inside the arrowhead, and 16 custom-cut rubies surrounded by 50 more diamonds.

The cost of a bottle will put you back $59.95, considerably less than having a Championship ring made for yourself.

A 6 Liter ‘Imperial Edition’ of the bottle is available as well. They retail for $500 and only 142 are being made.