KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are mourning a member of the Hunt Family.

Norma Hunt, the widow of late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt and mother of Chiefs CEO/Chairman Clark Hunt, passed away at 84 on Sunday.

Norma attended all 57 Super Bowls before passing.

“Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma,” the Hunt Family said in a statement. “She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.”

“Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind. Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.”

​”The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“Norma’s role in football was highlighted recently in the documentary appropriately entitled ‘A Lifetime of Sundays.’ Norma’s place in NFL history will forever be remembered by the Chiefs’ organization and the entire league.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to Clark and the entire Hunt family, and the many people whose lives she impacted during her remarkable life.”

Norma was working as a schoolteacher and hostess for the Dallas Texans when she met Lamar Hunt in 1964, five years after he and other members of “The Foolish Club” founded the AFL. Hunt moved the Texans to Kansas City and renamed them the Chiefs and the upstart league eventually merged with the NFL.

Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, also coined the term “Super Bowl” for the league’s championship game.