MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Little Apple residents will soon have a new place to practice their golf swings and enjoy craft cocktails in unison.

Sinkers Lounge, located in Kansas City’s Power and Light District, announced in a press release that it will be opening a new spot in Manhattan’s Town Center. This will be the second Sinkers Lounge location.

“As a Kansas kid, and in my previous work with the Big 12 Conference, it became evidently clear that Manhattan is one of the most underrated cities in America,” Sinkers Lounge founder Matt Baysinger said. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity provided by Manhattan Town Center to be able to open right on the corner of 3rd and Poyntz Ave., and I’m so excited to bring our own flair of mini golf coupled with a social gathering space to Manhappiness!”

This will be Manhattan’s only venue that combines indoor mini-golf with food and craft cocktails, according to the press release. The Little Apple venue will feature nine mini-golf holes along with 18 tabletop golf holes to create a mashup of shuffleboard and mini golf. The space will occupy 10,000 square-feet and also have a second-floor terrace for parties, a bar and restaurant seating.

“This isn’t the mini golf of your childhood,” Baysinger said. “We’ve designed an upscale, competitive, socializing experience for friends, family and coworkers to relax and have fun.”

Sinkers Lounge in Manhattan is expected to open in the fall of 2023. You can keep up with updates on the business by clicking here.

“We are proud to welcome Sinkers Lounge to our downtown Manhattan family,” said Brad Simonsson, the Manhattan Town Center General Manager. “Manhattan is going to love this new entertainment option, and the location in downtown is perfect!”