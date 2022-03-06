KSNT News
by: Jared Bush
Posted: Mar 6, 2022 / 07:37 PM CST
Updated: Mar 6, 2022 / 07:38 PM CST
KANSAS CITY (WDAF) — MCI airport has been closed until further notice due to accumulating ice.
The airport tweeted this out Sunday evening as the weather started to change.
The @KCIAirport (MCI) airfield is closed for all flights until further notice as a result of fast accumulating ice. Flight delays and cancellations are expected. Check https://t.co/sshKJZCarq or your airline’s web site for flight status or rebooking.
A United Airlines plane taxis at Kansas City International Airport. (Photo by Adam Vogler/Kansas City Business Journal)