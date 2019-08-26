Kansas City man identified in deadly Lyon County crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Highway Patrol identified the man in a deadly car crash that happened Sunday afternoon near Emporia.

Jimmy Lee Coleman, 36, of Kansas City, Mo. was traveling northbound on I-35 around 1:30 p.m. Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope believes he was going around 120 miles per hour. After the car exited the interstate at exit 135, Coleman lost control of the car and it rolled over several times.

The northbound exit at mile-marker 135 and Road R1 to Road 170 was shut down as law enforcement investigated.