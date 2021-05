TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas City man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for a drug deal that went bad in the Manhattan High School parking lot, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

They said Dallas Srivisay, 21, pleaded guilty to multiple charges connected to the Sept. 12, 2019, incident.

Srivisay fired a gun during the drug deal, then led law enforcement on a high-speed chase down Interstate 70, prosecutors said. His car reached speeds of 120 mph.

No one was injured during the ordeal.