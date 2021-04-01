Kansas City Royals ready to welcome fans to Kauffman Stadium with new safety rules

KANSAS CITY, Mis. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals are getting ready to welcome fans back to Kauffman Stadium Thursday for the season opener against the Texas Rangers.

However, fans headed to the game will notice new safety protocols due to the pandemic.

Tickets

The box office will not be open for people to buy tickets.

All tickets must be purchased online before the game. Click here to purchase tickets. Tickets will be sold in pods.

Tickets will not be able to be printed. Fans need to access their tickets on the MLB Ballpark App on their phone.

Parking

Parking must also be purchased online before the game.

Tickets will be color-coded. This will correspond with the parking zone and gate closest to the seat. Fans will not be able to enter through other gates. This is to cut down on contact between fans.

No bags or outside food is allowed inside Kauffman Stadium. The stadium is only allowing small clutch purses and single-compartment infant or medical bags.

Face Mask

Face masks are required inside Kauffman Stadium at all times.

The only exception is if you are actively eating or drinking.

No Cash

Kauffman Stadium is going cashless this season. This is to cut down on contact with fans and staff. The stadium has installed “reverse ATMs” for people who only have cash. This is a machine that you put cash into and it spits out a card with the cash loaded on it.