Kansas Classic Swim Meet brings Division I programs to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — College swim teams from around the country made their way to Topeka to compete in the Kansas Classic Swim Meet.

It’s held at the Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park and is hosted by the KU swim team.

The other teams competing include the University of Miami – Florida, Iowa State, North Texas, Northern Iowa, the University of Nebraska – Omaha, and the University of Arkansas – Little Rock.

Head coach Clark Campbell said the state of the art natatorium in Topeka helps bring in top-notch programs to compete and brings out the best in the athletes.

“It’s absolutely spectacular,” said Campbell. “It’s been a fast meet. We’ve set a lot of pool records, meet records, school records. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Natatorium manager Kirk Meier said the facility underwent some major upgrades in August. They include a new HVAC system which makes it easier for swimmers to breath and new boilers, which make the water temperature more comfortable.

Campbell said he hopes hosting these meets will help the sport gain more popularity among the general public.

The meet will continue through Sunday, Nov. 24 and is free to attend.