Kansas clear from outages for now as Evergy says energy emergency reduced

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Evergy is not looking at any more controlled power outages Wednesday afternoon, as its supervising agency Southwest Power Pool has told its power companies to stop doing them.

The news came after the Southwest Power Pool reduced its Energy Emergency Alert back to Level 1. Evergy shared a Facebook post from the Southwest Power Pool explaining the change.

Effective at 1:15 p.m. Central time, SPP has declared an Energy Emergency Alert (EEA) Level 1 for its entire 14-state balancing authority area. Generation is currently sufficient to serve system-wide demand across the region and to fully satisfy operating reserve requirements. We continue to urge all homes and businesses throughout our 14-state region to conserve electricity, but are not directing any interruptions of service at this time. The public should follow their service providers’ directions regarding local outages, tips for conservation and safety. Previously, SPP had been in an EEA Level 2 since 6:28 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Southwest Power Pool

