TOPEKA (KSNT) – National Coffee Day is almost here and several Kansas businesses are offering exclusive deals to celebrate the occasion.

Coffee, the lifeblood of thousands of hard-working Americans, will be available for special discounts on Friday, Sept. 29. Anyone with an itch to save money and drink coffee can check out the list below to find deals in Kansas for National Coffee Day.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros announced in a press release on Sept. 26 that it will be offering an exclusive “Drink More Coffee” hat to help people celebrate National Coffee Day at each of its more than 750 locations nationwide. Those who buy the hat will get a drink of their choice for free. Hats cost $20 and are available for one day only while supplies last.

“We’re stoked to celebrate National Coffee Day with all our coffee loving customers,” said Charles Swindler, senior vice president of field engagement at Dutch Bros. “We can’t wait to see everyone rockin’ their new hats while enjoying their favorite drink on September 29!”

Scooter’s Coffee

Scooter’s is celebrating National Coffee Day with “Scooter’s Coffee Month,” according to a press release. From Sept. 1 through to the end of the month, the company is offering customers their choice of size of fresh-brewed hot coffee for free.

“We want our loyal customers and new customers to enjoy the indulgence of free coffee not just in celebration of one day, but for an entire month,” said Joe Thornton, President of Scooter’s Coffee. “We enjoy celebrating National Coffee Day throughout September to savor all the good that coffee brings to our day.”

This offer is available every day in September, according to the press release. The offer stands as one cup per person, per visit while supplies last at participating locations.

Starbucks

Starbucks announced online that customers can participate in the first-ever “Starbucks Global Coffee Week” this year from Sept. 25 to Oct. 2. The week features coffee festivals at Starbucks regional support centers and coffee tastings for customers at participating locations.

“We’ve always believed in the magic of coffee. It has long been a catalyst for connecting people – with one another and themselves – sharing stories, and sparking joy in each day,” said Laxman Narasimhan, Starbucks chief executive officer.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On Sept. 26, Dunkin’ Donuts announced online that it would celebrate National Coffee Day by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to some customers on the day of the event. This offer is available to Dunkin’ Rewards members who buy something on Sept. 29 other than espresso beverages, cold brew, nitro cold brew and gift card purchases.

Onyx Wellness Café

Customers can find a 20% off deal on all coffee at Onyx Wellness Café in Topeka on National Coffee Day. You can take advantage of this offer by visiting the café at 922 North Kansas Avenue during its business hours. For more information, visit the cafe’s website, Facebook or give them a call at 785-730-2504.

Dialogue Coffee

Dialogue Coffee in Topeka is offering several special deals on Sept. 26. A free drip coffee will be provided to the first 50 customers who visit the coffee shop with a limit of one per customer. This deal is being offered at both of the shop’s Topeka locations. For more information, visit Dialogue Coffee’s Facebook, website or give them a call at 785-329-5044.

Know of a coffee shop that is offering deals for National Coffee Day but don’t see it on our list? You can reach us by clicking here or sending an email to matthew.self@ksnt.com. To keep up with breaking news in northeast Kansas, download our mobile app.