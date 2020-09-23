‘Kansas Comet’ Gale Sayers has died at age 77

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is honoring former football great Gale Sayers.
Sayers died Wednesday morning. He was 77 years old.
Sayers was a University of Kansas running back starting during the 1962 football season. The University of Kansas calls Sayers “arguably KU’s greatest football player.“
After KU Sayers played for seven seasons for the Chicago Bears.
At age 34, in 1977, Sayers became the youngest person ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
He was also the first Jayhawk to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIpgdo9Ab38