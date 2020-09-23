‘Kansas Comet’ Gale Sayers has died at age 77

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 31: Pro Football Hall of Fame member Gale Sayers is honored at halftime during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 31, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame is honoring former football great Gale Sayers.

Sayers died Wednesday morning. He was 77 years old.

Sayers was a University of Kansas running back starting during the 1962 football season. The University of Kansas calls Sayers “arguably KU’s greatest football player.“

After KU Sayers played for seven seasons for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears legendary running back Gale Sayers died Wednesday, according to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



He was 77. pic.twitter.com/yCgUq1J0GE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 23, 2020

At age 34, in 1977, Sayers became the youngest person ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He was also the first Jayhawk to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIpgdo9Ab38