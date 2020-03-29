Kansas coronavirus cases more than triple in one week

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In the week before a statewide stay-at-home order goes into effect the number of coronavirus cases in Kansas more than tripled.

According to the numbers released by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, in one week coronavirus cases in Kansas grew from 82 on Monday March 23rd to 319 on Sunday March 29th.

The number of new cases announced each day also steadily climbed throughout the week.

The department’s secretary Dr. Lee Norman predicted that Kansas could see about 1,000 cases of the coronavirus before the numbers peak out.

