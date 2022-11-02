MAPPLE HILL (KSNT) – The people of Wabaunsee County will vote on a nearly $18 million dollar resolution in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.

The project focuses on construction and renovations to USD 329 schools. From the district’s perspective, it says the project prioritizes student learning, student safety and fiscal responsibility.

Educators in the area are used to the compromises that come with a smaller space, but the superintendent says the extra leg room would be welcomed.

“The idea of the staff working very hard no matter what they face, they’re going to do their very best,” Superintendent of Schools Troy Pitsch said, “But I think we can do better than just making do. I think we need to provide the students and the teachers with the opportunity to have the very best, so they can continue to produce the students that we produce each year.”

The bond for the project is set at $17,950,000 with a focus on Alma Elementary and Wabaunsee High School.