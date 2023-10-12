TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Judicial Branch says it is experiencing issues which may impact people trying to get access to court systems online.

Kansas Judicial Branch spokeswoman Lisa Taylor said in a press release that the court system is having network issues on Thursday, Oct. 12. This will impact user access to some online services provided by the courts.

Impact systems include:

Kansas Courts eFiling

Kansas District Court Public Access Portal

Appellate Case Inquiry System

Kansas Attorney Registration

Taylor said these issues are also impacting district courts operating on the Kansas eCourt case management system (Odyssey). While this issue is ongoing, the Kansas eCourt management system is not able to process cases.

