Kansas COVID-19 cases leveling out due to an increase in vaccinations, testing

TOPEKA (KSNT)– COVID-19 cases are starting to level out across the state of Kansas. Although the virus remains a major threat, the number of positive cases is going down due to an increase in vaccinations and testing statewide.

“The FDA approval has helped,” Julie Gibbs, Director of the Riley County Health Department said. “Since individuals know that the FDA has now approved the vaccine, that’s really helped in more people coming forward to get their vaccine.”

The Pfizer vaccine was approved by the FDA on August 23. On that exact day, there were more than 1,700 new positive cases in Kansas. Now, it’s a little more than 700 as of September 2. Health officials are seeing a decrease at the county level as well.

“We are happy to see that percent positive trend down and it is now below five percent which we are happy to see,” Gibbs said.

COVID-19 testing across the state has increased as well, especially as students return to in-person learning for school.

“School has definitely impacted testing and wanting to get tested to see if they were close contact to see what their status is or if they have symptoms they definitely need to get tested,” Gibbs said.

Health officials across the state continue to encourage people who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine. They also are encouraging those who gathered in large groups for Labor Day weekend to get tested.