Kansas Democratic Party sees record participation in 2020 Presidential Primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Democratic Party announced its 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary results on Sunday.

Former Vice President, Joe Biden, won with 76.9% of the votes, while Senator Bernie Sanders got 23.1% of the votes.

The 2020 Primary set a participation record with 146,873 ballots cast for a total turnout rate of 34.7% among registered Democrats in Kansas. 

The KDP incorporated a vote-by-mail component into its 2020 Primary plan over a year ago but pivoted to a completely by-mail election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The party also introduced a supplemental mailing on April 7 of more than 10,000 ballots, extended the ballot request deadline, and modified the original postmark deadline to a “received by” deadline of May 2.

The Executive Director of the KDP, Ben Meers commented on the turnout.

“By implementing reforms such as ranked choice ballots and an entirely vote-by-mail election, the KDP was able to significantly increase accessibility and voter turnout in this unprecedented election,” Meers said. “The Kansas Democratic Party will carry this record-breaking momentum into our robust coordinated campaign to elect Democrats who will fight for working families, healthcare reform, and a future we all can be proud of in November.”

