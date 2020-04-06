Kansas Democratic Party to send out second round of mail-in primary ballots

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Democratic Party will be sending out a second round of mail-in presidential primary ballots to recently registered democrats on Tuesday. Due to concerns around COVID-19, in-person polling locations have been closed and the primary has been moved exclusively to mail-in voting. The party send out a first round of ballots on March 30.

Ben Meers, executive director of the Kansas Democratic Party, said the party didn’t have to postpone like other states because mail-in voting was already part of the plan.

“That ballot comes in an envelope with a secrecy sleeve that basically gives you instructions and an insert to tell you how to return your ballot and how to fill it out,” Meers said. “The postage is paid by the democratic party and voters are asked to mail it in. We need to receive it by May 2.”

Meers said democrats should expect to see a ballot in the mail by April 10. Voters can still register to be a democrat and take part in the primary. The deadline is April 14. New voters need to request a ballot from the party.

The party needs to have the ballots back by May 2. The party intends to release results that night as planned.