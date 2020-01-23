Kansas Department of Commerce unveiling new mobile workforce center

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Commerce is unveiling a new mobile workforce center at the Kansas Statehouse Thursday. This new workforce center is one of two in the state. It will travel through out eastern Kansas.

The mobile workforce center has six computers with internet access. There is also a wheelchair ramp and wheelchair accessible computer station.

Mark Beene, director of workforce services with the Kansas Department of Commerce, says the center is part of a focus on revitalizing rural areas. He says they will use it to bring services to places that don’t have a workforce center.

“Similar to what a book tour would be or a mobile library would be,” said Beene. “We will have the ability to stop in rural smaller communities on a weekly or monthly basis so that services can be delivered to those communities.”

Beene says the mobile workforce center will provide services like resume assistance and career counseling. These will include help with interview skills, cover letters, as well as the job search itself.

There is a ribbon cutting scheduled for Thursday at 11 am on the south side of the Kansas Capitol. If it’s raining organizers say they’ll move the presentation to the first floorof the statehouse.