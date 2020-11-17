Kansas Department of Health amends quarantine list, but don’t celebrate KDHE warns

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has removed two states and three countries from its travel quarantine list:

North Dakota,

South Dakota

Andorra

Belgium

Czechia

However, those who have traveled during the below dates, as well as those who have been on a cruise or attended any out-of-state mass gatherings with 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance and wear masks, will still need to quarantine.

Traveled to or from South Dakota between November 4 – November 17.

Traveled to or from Belgium and Czechia between November 4 – November 17.

Traveled to or from North Dakota between October 21 – November 17.

Traveled to or from the country of Andorra between October 21 – November 17.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15.



The removal of states from our list isn’t cause for celebration, we base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly.” Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary.

Kansans are still being asked to practice social distancing, wear a mask, and stay home if you’re sick, and avoid large gatherings.

Mass gatherings are defined as any event that brings together 500 or more persons in a single room or space at the same time such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, theater or any other confined indoor or outdoor space. This includes parades, fairs and festivals.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdhe.ks.gov/coronavirus.