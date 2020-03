The wind was vicious though on Saturday before some afternoon cloudiness. Sunday was bright and beautiful with much less wind. The numbers were very pleasant with highs around 70.

We begin Monday with a clear sky and chilly air. Temps will drop to near 40 at sunrise, then we climb to near 70 degrees again. Clouds will be on the increase after late morning and midday, so we'll quickly go partly to mostly cloudy by mid- afternoon. The sky may be completely cloudy by 3-5pm, and there may be an isolated shower to the far west by the time sunset approaches.