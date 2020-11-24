Kansas Department of Labor is warning residents about texting scam

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is warning residents about a phishing attempt (texting) that says it is from KDOL.

“These texts are not from the Kansas Department of Labor,” the department said in a statement Tuesday morning.

KDOL does not use texts to communicate with people. KDOL is urging Kansans not to click on the text or follow any links, and simply delete the text immediately.

The Kansas Department of Labor reminded residents it will never ask for your full social security number and encourages residents to not give out your full social security number in a text or phone call.

Kansas has seen a spike in identity theft recently.

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of Identity Theft, please report it at www.ReportFraud.ks.gov.