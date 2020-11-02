Kansas Department of Labor warning residents to watch out for ID theft

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Department of Labor Acting Secretary Ryan Wright is warning Kansans that identity theft is on the rise and residents have to be vigilant.

On Monday, Wright released a video urging Kansans to report any unusual activity.

“If you’ve received a letter saying you have applied for unemployment, but you are still employed please report it immediately,” Wright warned Kansans.

A review of fraudulent claims indicates that scammers are finding personal information through incidents like credit card data breaches and then using that information to illegally attempt to collect unemployment.

Wright asks residents who believe someone might be using their identity to contact ReportFraud.ks.gov.