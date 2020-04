TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Labor is holding a virtual town hall meeting to address the CARES Act and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance [PUA] programs.

The meeting will start at 3 p.m. on the KDOL facebook page, @KansasDOL.

Secretary García and Unemployment Insurance Deputy Director and Chief of Appeals Shawn Yancy will host the virtual town hall and will accept questions from viewers.