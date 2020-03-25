Kansas Department of Revenue says not to procrastinate despite extension

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The deadline to file your taxes in Kansas was pushed back until July 15, but the Kansas Department of Revenue suggests filing as soon as possible.
Things are business as usual inside the Department of Revenue, and employees are still processing filed forms. If you’ve already filed for the year, you can expect a normal turn around as of Tuesday, according to Zach Fletcher of KDOR.
Only regular forms need to be submitted. There is no additional paperwork that goes into filing after the original April 15 deadline.