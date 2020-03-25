Kansas Department of Revenue says not to procrastinate despite extension

FILE – This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form. The Trump administration is working on plans to delay the April 15 federal tax deadline for most individual taxpayers as well as small businesses. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, that the administration is “looking at providing relief to certain taxpayers and small businesses who will be able to get extensions on their taxes.” (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The deadline to file your taxes in Kansas was pushed back until July 15, but the Kansas Department of Revenue suggests filing as soon as possible.

Things are business as usual inside the Department of Revenue, and employees are still processing filed forms. If you’ve already filed for the year, you can expect a normal turn around as of Tuesday, according to Zach Fletcher of KDOR.

Only regular forms need to be submitted. There is no additional paperwork that goes into filing after the original April 15 deadline.