Kansas Department of Transportation in need of employees ahead of winter

TOPEKA (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for winter weather, but a labor shortage is creating challenges.

In the Topeka area, this means they are about 30 percent short on staff. Typically they have around 90 employees, but right now they have a little more than 60.

This shortage is going to make it harder for workers to clear the roads when snow and ice storms hit this winter.

“We don’t have the staff to cover all the road miles we have,” Steve Baalman, a metro engineer with the Kansas Department of Transportation, said. “We don’t have the number of people to fill our trucks and keep those road miles cleared per expectation, per the expectations the public has of us.”

Officials say the labor shortage is also creating stress on current employees.

“We have less of an ability to be flexible with our own staff,” Baalman said. “It’s all hands on deck for KDOT field staff.”

Baalman said it’s not just snowplow workers they are in need of. Basic maintenance like mowing and filling potholes has taken a backseat because they do not have enough people to complete the jobs.

For a list of the current job positions or to apply, click here.