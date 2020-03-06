Kansas Department Revenue helps Shawnee County residents get Real ID’s

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Revenue is teaming up with Shawnee County to give people a chance to get the new Real ID without the hassle.

On March 5-6, people who made an appointment are able to get their Real ID at the Shawnee County North Annex.

Starting Oct. 1, you’ll need that Real ID to get on any domestic flights, unless you use a passport or a military ID instead.

Michael and Janet Cool said the process was quick and easy, and they’re glad they took advantage of the opportunity.

“We got in ahead of time and we’re getting ready to travel to Boston in a few months, so we had to get that started so we can get that star on our driver’s license,” said Michael.

Workers said because so many people came in early for their appointments, they were able to get them in and out quickly, and it even put them ahead of schedule.

Click here to make an appointment for the next Real ID day in Shawnee County on Friday, March 13.

If you want to schedule a Real ID sign-up event at your business, email dlmobile@ks.gov