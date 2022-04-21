TOPEKA (KSNT) – Members of the Armenian National Police joined a training exercise with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday as part of a larger international partnership program.

Five members of the Armenian National Police, an interpreter and embassy representatives participated in a K-9 training session with local deputies. According to Deputy Abigail Christian, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit enjoyed the opportunity to share their training practices and procedures on contraband detection and search and rescue.

(Photo Courtesy/Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office)

The Armenian policemen came to Kansas as part of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program that was started in 2003. The Kansas National Guard and the Armenian Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Health, Rescue Service and other government agencies work closely together to exchange valuable information.

According to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department, this program goes into effect twice a year in January and July. It focuses on military cooperation events to enhance the U.S. military’s standards and procedures. It also helps build cooperation skills between Euro-Atlantic and Armenian forces.

For more information on the program, use this link here.