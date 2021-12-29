Kansas deputy finds cocaine, marijuana during Christmas Eve traffic stop

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas deputy arrested a man on drug charges Christmas Eve in Osage County.

According to a release from the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on Dec. 24 at milepost 162 on I-35 for a traffic violation. The deputy used a K-9 unit during the stop which identified the presence of illegal narcotics.

The driver, Marcos A. Arteaga-Juarez, 32, of Garden City, was taken into custody and transported to the Osage County Jail Facility on possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

