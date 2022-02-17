TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Kansas doctors weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva on Thursday’s Morning Medical Update.

Dr. John Alm, Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgeon, and Dr. Jerrod Harrall, Head Primary Team Physician, both of the University of Kansas Health System and both having worked with Olympic-level athletes in the past, offered their thoughts regarding the controversy of Valieva who has been accused of doping during the 2022 Winter Olympics. The banned drug that Valieva has been accused of using is trimetazidine which was reportedly mixed-up with her grandfather’s medication.

“It’s kind of the entourage with the physician included that we take the responsibility, making sure that we’re doing the right things,” Alm said. “When in training or when I travel with the team, you know, I double-check all the anti-doping regulations beforehand, before we leave look at what’s allowed in competition, what’s allowed in training before even giving anything to an athlete.”

Alm went on to say that the athletic coaches are responsible for keeping the athletes out of trouble to the point of carefully regulating what they eat before a competition.

Harrall agreed with Alm’s points, going on to say that what goes into an athlete’s body must be carefully regulated to avoid any possibilities of catching an illness or accidentally ingesting something that they shouldn’t.

“They [athletes] are just as, you know, paranoid if you will, as we are that you’re going to make a mistake and the consequences are dire,” Harrall said.

Valieva was cleared to skate in the women’s singles figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Chine despite her testing positive for doping test from Dec. 25 becoming public knowledge. With her most recent performance on Feb. 17 resulting in two falls and the remaining controversy shadowing her, it is unclear what will happen next for Valieva.

