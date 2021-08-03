Kansas driver escapes burning motor home while it dangles over highway bridge

COFFEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Crews are cleaning up Tuesday after a motor home crashed into a Coffey County highway bridge and caught fire, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Department of Transportation)

The department shared photos of the aftermath of the crash, showing a wrecked motor home and damage to the bridge railing. The driver’s motor home almost went over the edge of the I-35 bridge down onto U.S. Highway 75 in a Monday crash, KDOT said. It caught fire as it dangled over the edge, but did not end up falling. The driver was able to escape safely.

(Courtesy Photo/Kansas Department of Transportation)

KDOT said that its crews have been cleaning up the remains of the motor home from Monday into Tuesday.

“Expect the unexpected and always be prepared… These photos tell a scary story.” Kansas Department of Transportation

Another serious crash happened Monday closer to Topeka on I-70 that shut down eastbound traffic for at least three hours. Five people went to the hospital in that crash with two semi-trucks and passenger cars, but the Kansas Highway Patrol said no one has died in that crash as of Tuesday.