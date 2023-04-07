TOPEKA (KSNT) – State lawmakers adjourned Friday morning after working through the night to finalize this year’s legislative session. They’re set to return later this month to wrap up business for the year.

One job left to tackle is next year’s education budget. Kansas Association of School Boards Assistant Executive Director of Advocacy Leah Filter is optimistic the state will continue what she says has been positive trend of funding education.

“We are hoping now that we will see some years of a just nice, steady economic forecast,” Filter said. “That just allows the state legislators to provide adequate and equitable funding, not only for schools but for the rest of the state budget. So we can hope that will be the case and we are certainly looking forward to working with the legislator on that.”

Filter said state education leaders were pleased to see the end of Senate Bill 83. It would have allowed taxpayers dollars to pay for vouchers for private or homeschooling.

Advocates say school vouchers can be beneficial as they provide low-income students with monetary assistance to attend private or homeschools. However, a recent study by the National Coalition for Public Education found over 75% of school vouchers used in Arizona, New Hampshire and Wisconsin were by students already attending private schools.

There was a failed effort Thursday to add a provision to the budget bill to freeze the base state aid per student, which is used to calculate how much funding a school district receives for public schools, and only increase it if the legislature agrees annually to do so.

However, Filter said that action would have violated Gannon v. Kansas, the latest Kansas Supreme Court ruling on the state’s education budget. The Kansas Department of Education determined if that were to take effect, school districts would lose $215 million in the 2024-2025 school year alone.