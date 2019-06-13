Kansas Expocentre's changing its name to save you money Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Goodbye, Expocentre. Hello, Stormont Vail Events Center.

The large event facility is changing its name as part of a 10-year agreement Stormont Vail Health entered with Shawnee County, which owns the facility, and Spectra, which manages the facility.

New signs will be put up for the name change and the arena's website has now changed to www.stormontvaileventscenter.com.

General Manager Kellen Seitz says this change will put more money in taxpayers' pockets.

"Our facility has operated over the last two and a half decades on a taxable subsidy from the Shawnee County taxpayers. What these partnerships allow us to do it is to further lower that operational subsidy on an annual basis which allows us to use less taxpayer money to operate the facility," said Seitz.

The name is the latest change after the facility started a $48 million renovation project that's expected to be completed by May 2021.

