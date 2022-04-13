TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT 27 News sat down with a Kansas family who has a special connection to St. Jude on Wednesday.

Three-year-old Jessie lives in Augusta, Kansas with her parents Annie and Tanner. A routine doctor’s appointment two years ago turned into every parent’s worst nightmare.

Jessie, or JJ as her parents like to call her, loves the Chiefs and just being a kid. However, her life was forever changed in the summer of 2020 when she was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma, a rare cancer that forms in the liver. Her best chance at survival was getting treatment at St. Jude in Memphis.

Jessie’s parents say it wouldn’t have been possible without donations like the Dream Home Giveaway.

“I’m so thankful because I get to watch Jessie grow and I get to watch her just be a kid and kind of experience those things that all kids should get to experience,” said Annie, Jessie’s mom. “And I really feel like without St. Jude, that would’ve been different.”

Jessie was scared of getting treatment at first, but her team of doctors and nurses quickly became family. She even calls one of them her aunt.

Jessie goes back for check-ups every few months, but is doing great and is cancer-free.