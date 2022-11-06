TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside.

Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75.

(KSNT Courtesy Photo/Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office the metal structure that housed the fireworks had been a fireworks provider for years.

Firefighters remained on the scene until daylight, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff’s office reported no one was in the building at the time and no injuries were reported.

Authorities said the structure was a complete loss.

PBPN, Hoyt, Mayetta, Delia, Holton, Whiting and Netawaka Fire Departments, as well as Jackson County EMS responded to the scene. PBPN police was also on the scene.

The Kansas State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire now.