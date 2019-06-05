Local News

Kansas, former student settle lawsuit over mold in dorm

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - The University of Kansas is paying a former student-athlete $40,000 to settle a lawsuit claiming she became ill because of mold in the vents of her dormitory room.

The Lawrence Journal-World report s the university denies the claims but agreed to pay Laine Evans $20,000 and her attorneys $20,000 to settle the lawsuit.

The agreement released Tuesday says the university and Evans used mediation in the case to avoid the expense and uncertainty of litigation.

Evans was a freshman on the university golf team during the 2015-16 school year. She transferred to Wichita State the next year.

In the lawsuit filed in 2018, she alleged the on-campus apartment building where she lived safe was unsafe for housing.

The university contended Evans exaggerated her illnesses and denied it was at fault for her health problems.

