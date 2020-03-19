Kansas Funeral Director Association explains current funeral rules

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas funeral homes are adapting to the global pandemic, after President Trump and the CDC said earlier this week that people should not gather in groups larger than 10.

The executive director for the Kansas Funeral Director Association says funerals and memorial services are exempt, but it is leaving a gray area for families. Pam Scott said it is ultimately up to the individual funeral home to come up with it’s own plan.

Scott said some have chosen to limit the gathering to 50 people or immediate family. Others are looking into streaming the funeral service online.

“It could be having a funeral right now with immediate family with a memorial service at a later date,” said Scott. “It is important for people to be able to grieve their loved ones.”

Scott said it is best for people to call the funeral home and ask about their policies, and use their best judgement.