Kansas Gas Service expects home gas usage to be up 23 percent in February

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is expecting natural gas usage to be up significantly this month due to the prolonged bitter temperatures.

Public Relations Manager Dawn Tripp said the company expects residential natural gas usage to be up 23 percent compared to January, and 31 percent compared to February last year.

Despite the hike in usage, Tripp said Kansas Gas Service is ready.

“Our natural gas distribution system is designed to not only meet the requirements of day to day service, but also that peak demand on the coldest days of the year,” Tripp said. “We monitor the system 24 hours a day.”

Tripp said they keep gas in storage for heavy times like this and that storage levels are good.

More gas usage will mean higher gas bills; however, Tripp said there are things customers can do at home to help lower their bill.

“Adjusting your thermostat down a little bit maybe at night when you are able to add maybe extra layers of clothing,” Tripp said. “Then sealing unused rooms can be helpful.”

Tripp said weather stripping along with sealing doors and windows can help keep the heat inside your home. She also suggested checking to make sure your furnace is working properly and has a fresh filter.

If you are having a difficult time paying your gas bill, Kansas Gas Service has a page on its website called Kansas Gas Service Cares. Click here for how they can help and links to other resources for assistance.